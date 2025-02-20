Mike Walz says Trump is ‘very frustrated’ with Zelenskyy

National Security Adviser Mike Walz said President Trump is "very frustrated" with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, accusing him of being unwilling to negotiate.

February 20, 2025

