Transcript for A military aircraft crashes on a Georgia highway

And we do begin with the deadly crash of a military plane in Georgia. Several crew members killed. The air National Guard cargo plane suddenly in a nose dive, exploding into a fireball as it crashed onto the highway, highway 21 near the savannah-hilton head airport. The only part of the plane appearing left intact is the tail section. Investigators racing to the scene of the crash to try to figure out what caused this, and ABC's Steve osunsami leads us off tonight from the scene. Reporter: This was view from a surveillance camera today, as a military c-130 fell out of the Georgia sky, nosedived into the ground and burst into ball of flames and smoke. There was a military jet crash across both lanes of the road. Black smoke. Reporter: The massive cargo plane missed crashing into the Savannah international airport. Holy . All right. Time to get out of here. Reporter: It came down over busy roads and trained tracks nearby, knocking out power to the area. As far as we know, there were no cars hit in this crash. It is an absolute miracle at that time of day at that intersection. Reporter: No drivers on the ground were hurt, but there were several service members onboard. And tonight, the air force confirms that at least five are dead. They were on their way to Arizona. Any time we lose any of our brothers and sisters in arms, it's devastating, and something we never like to have happen. Reporter: Roads in and around the Savannah airport are still closed tonight, and could be closed for weeks, as military investigators try to figure out what went wrong. Because a four engineer plane dropped out of the sky on a bright, blue sunny day, they're going to be looking at mechanical problems. This is a real mystery that something so reliable could have had such a catastrophic ending. Reporter: The plane belongs to the Puerto rican national Guard and was a lifeline to the caribbean during last year's devastating hurricane season, delivering food and generators to families in need. So, let's get to Steve osunsami, live from the scene. And Steve, we know authorities just moments ago confirming nine are dead, we know they're still working to make the crash site safe to investigators can actually get closer? Reporter: That's right, David. They're going to work on that tonight. And just to give you a sense of the lay of the land, behind me is the crash site. To my right is a gas station. Had this plane fallen just a few feet in this direction, we could have been taking about an even bigger explosion. David? Steve osunsami leading us off tonight with the breaking news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.