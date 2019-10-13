Transcript for All-out military assault breaks out against Kurdish civilians

And we begin with the situation rapidly spiraling out of control in Syria. One week since president trump ordered U.S. Forces out of that region, effectively abandoning America's allies in the fight against ISIS. This video appearing to show Turkish military forces bombing a kurdish town. Now horrific reports of atrocities. A reporter live streaming video of a convoy hit by an air strike. Hundreds of ISIS sympathizers and prisoners have been set free. About 200,000 kurds displaced. And kurdish leaders now looking for unlikely allies. Ian Pannell is in Syria to lead us off. Reporter: This video appears to show the fury of the attack two nights ago. Tonight, president trump ordering the withdrawal of all U.S. Troops from northern Syria. Just one week after his fateful call with president erdogan of Turkey triggered a disastrous chain of events. The brutal assault of Turkish forces targeting America's kurdish allies has left a trail of death, displacement, and destruction. In just a week, hundreds are reported to be dead. Some of the killed, murdered at the roadside by radical islamist militias sponsored by Turkey. Many videos too graphic to show. One leading kurdish political leader dragged from her car and shot in the head. If verified, this is a war crime, as is the targeting of civilians. A convoy packed with civilians and journalists trying to enter a border town today was struck by a Turkish air strike. 11 killed, more than 70 wounded. Turkey says it's battling terrorists and refuses to negotiate with the kurds. The kurds were our allies, our ground troops in the years-long fight against ISIS. Thousands of their men and women died fighting them. They call the U.S. Withdrawal a betrayal. Nearly 200,000 kurds are now displaced, driven from their homes. Many who were guarding ISIS prisons and refugee camps holding ISIS sympathizers also forced to flee. At least 23 ISIS prisoners may have already escaped. And hundreds of ISIS supporters broke out of their camp, too. Now, Russian-backed Syrian troops are on the March in a new alliance with the kurds to take on Turkish forces. Turkey warning it will continue its advance further south into the country. U.S. Forces now potentially pinned between the warring sides. We have American forces likely caught between two opposing, advancing armies and it's a very untenable situation. Reporter: The trump administration blaming erdogan for the events. We're ready to put on sanctions at a moment's notice. Reporter: But the chaos began unfolding after president trump agreed to pull back U.S. Troops from the Syrian border, allowing Turkey to launch the assault, angering Democrats and fellow Republicans. Leaving an ally behind, abandoning people that we frankly told we would be with, it's disheartening and depressing. Frankly, it's weak. Reporter: But the cost of this war only growing. We met this little girl, 8 years old, in a hospital bed. Her leg blown off. Her brother Mohammed, dead. Her brother Ahmed can't begin to describe what he saw. These children, the victims, one week after that phone call. So bizarre have recent events been, that bashar Al Assad's military are now the ones coming to the rescue of the kurds after the American pullback. Tom?

