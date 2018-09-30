Military dad surprises son at school pep rally

Sixth-grader David Beach received a big surprise when his dad, Sgt Kenneth Beach, whom he hadn't seen in nine months, surprised him with a homecoming at his school pep rally.
1:32 | 09/30/18

Transcript for Military dad surprises son at school pep rally

