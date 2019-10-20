-
Now Playing: Is the cease-fire along the Turkey-Syria border falling apart?
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old hooks catch of his life
-
Now Playing: Felicity Huffman halfway through 14-day sentence inside California prison
-
Now Playing: Hard Rock hotel crane brought down in New Orleans
-
Now Playing: Football coach hugged student after disarming him with loaded gun
-
Now Playing: Detectives search for home invaders who kill young father
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Nestor carves path of destruction
-
Now Playing: Military training accident leaves 3 soldiers dead
-
Now Playing: Early morning explosion near Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Vermont high school girls soccer team penalized for ‘equal pay’ T-shirts
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady backlash after Netflix cameo
-
Now Playing: A young father is killed after a home invasion in Texas
-
Now Playing: Powerhouse Politics: One-on-one with filmmaker Ken Burns
-
Now Playing: Coach hugs student after disarming him of shotgun
-
Now Playing: Hero coach confronts student with a gun
-
Now Playing: FAA demands answer from Boeing after it waited months to disclose internal message
-
Now Playing: Trump answers question about acting chief of staff’s 'quid pro quo' comment
-
Now Playing: Nestor hits the Eastern Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: The Week in Politics: Democrats debate and the White House on the defensive
-
Now Playing: Peter Bogdanovich supports Dorothy Stratten's family, marries her sister: Part 11