Transcript for Military training accident leaves 3 soldiers dead

We begin with a military training disaster that left three soldiers dead at ft. Stewart in Georgia. The accident early this morning during an exercise in which a vehicle rolled over into the water. The army confirming three soldiers did not survive, three others rushed to the hospital. We begin tonight with Stephanie Ramos at ft. Stewart. Reporter: Tonight, investigators are looking into a deadly army training exercise at ft. Stewart in Georgia that killed three soldiers. Officials say all three died at the scene after the Bradley fighting vehicle they were riding in rolled over into water early Sunday morning. Officials say no other vehicles were involved. Another three soldiers also in the Bradley were injured and evacuated. All of them part of the first armored brigade combat team stationed at ft. Stewart. Fortunately, casualties in training mishaps are quite rare. But the real tragedy lies in that they can almost always have been prevented. In this case, investigators will go back and look at the circumstances. We know it was very late at night, 3:30 A.M. Was fatigue or weather a factor? Was there a problem with the machine itself? Why didn't they see there was water before it rolled into the water? Reporter: The commanding general of the third infantry division saying, "This is a heartbreaking day. We are extremely saddened by the loss of three dogface soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy." Investigators will look at a variety of potential causes. Was it human error? Did something on the machine break? We know that it occurred in the middle of the night, so was fatigue a factor at all? Was weather a factor? All these will go into finding out why this happened and how to prevent it so it will never happen again. Stephanie, you have an update on the three soldiers who survived? Reporter: That's right. 2 of the 3 soldiers who were injured were treated at the army hospital here at ft. Stewart and released. The third was transferred to another hospital and is expected to be okay. Officials say they'll released the names of the solders that

