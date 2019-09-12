Military wife edits her husband into their family Christmas photo while he is serving

More
Danielle Cobo took a picture with her twin sons and creatively edited in her husband who is serving overseas.
1:49 | 12/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Military wife edits her husband into their family Christmas photo while he is serving

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"Danielle Cobo took a picture with her twin sons and creatively edited in her husband who is serving overseas. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67585836","title":"Military wife edits her husband into their family Christmas photo while he is serving","url":"/WNT/video/military-wife-edits-husband-family-christmas-photo-serving-67585836"}