-
Now Playing: Peloton stock plummets amid backlash over ‘sexist’ holiday ad
-
Now Playing: 13 years later, soldier meets students who wrote him letters while he was in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Military wife edits her husband into their family Christmas photo while he is serving
-
Now Playing: A police officer was shot and killed while in his squad car in Fayetteville, Arkansas
-
Now Playing: A massive storm system is heading toward the East Coast
-
Now Playing: FBI looking into whether Pensacola naval base suspect watched mass-shooting videos
-
Now Playing: College football final rankings will be revealed in a few hours
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift lands top spot on Forbes Highest-Earning Musicians list for 2nd time
-
Now Playing: Questions surround Tesla crash police say was in autopilot mode
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested after allegedly posting video showing rehearsal for mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Democrats weigh in on next stage of impeachment process
-
Now Playing: Outrage over new Christmas tree unveiled at state capital
-
Now Playing: Judiciary Committee prepares to hear new testimony Monday
-
Now Playing: New details emerge in Pensacola Naval Base shooting as investigation ramps up
-
Now Playing: Pearl Harbor survivor returns for 78th anniversary
-
Now Playing: American graduate student jailed in Iran has been freed
-
Now Playing: Dramatic chase and shootout leaves 4 dead at South Florida intersection
-
Now Playing: Amazon says holiday deliveries could be delayed due to bad weather
-
Now Playing: Woman fights off mountain lion with her bare hands when it attacks her dog
-
Now Playing: New Jersey mother speaks out about 5-year-old daughter's disappearance