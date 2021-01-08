Transcript for Millions on alert for flash flooding on West Coast

Tonight, millions across the west are bracing for more extreme weather. Flash flood alerts across eight states. And the possibility of mudslides like this one in Colorado. Storms bringing dangerous dry lightning. This video illustrates just how easily a wildfire can start in drought conditions. Here's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: Tonight, millions in the west under flash flood alerts, bracing for another round of monsoon storms. Residents just outside Phoenix still cleaning up after torrential rain sent a wall of water through the area, flooding homes and vehicles. Rounds of heavy rain triggering mudslides from California to Colorado. Crews clearing debris blocking roads. And where it's not raining, dry lightning from those storms are sparking more fires. Dozens of out of control wildfires ravaging the region. The Dixie fire in northern California burning for nearly three weeks. It's the biggest in the state, now destroying an area larger than New York City, sending massive plumes of smoke high into the sky. The thick smoke still affecting air quality across the region and into Canada. And in the east, millions on alert for severe storms. Just as we're seeing new video from Thursday's tornado outbreak. High winds hurling objects in a Lowe's parking lot in bucks county, Pennsylvania. Residents still cleaning up from more than two dozen confirmed tornadoes across several states. Tonight in the west, flash flood watches are up in parts of eight states. Mudslides and debris flows possible. Especially in the areas already scarred by wildfires. Kaylee, thank you. Let's go straight to the forecast with Brittany bell from WABC. You're tracking severe storms alone the east coast? Reporter: Linsey, that severe thunderstorm watch is still in effect for parts of the Carolinas. And we continue to have damaging wind and hail reports coming in this evening. For the north, a flash flood watch from eastern New York to New Hampshire. And flash flooding continues across the west. We have flooding alerts stretching from New Mexico to Montana. This rain is helping out the drought in portions of Arizona. That's not the case in California and the pacific northwest. About 86% of the west is in a severe drought and the concern is for dry lightning sparking additional fires. Linsey? Fires that are said to be getting harder to fight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.