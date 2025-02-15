Millions of Americans brace for extreme weather 

Mounting snow, rain and tornado threats across the country cause more than 90 million Americans to prepare for extreme weather conditions. 

February 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live