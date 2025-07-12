Millions under flood watches as severe storms and flash floods target Midwest

The search continues for the missing in Central Texas, as the region faces another flash flood threat.

July 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live