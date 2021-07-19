Millions across nation face extreme weather conditions

More
Powerful storms are rocking the Northeast, while the West Coast faces a massive drought fueling dozens of wildfires.
1:01 | 07/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions across nation face extreme weather conditions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"Powerful storms are rocking the Northeast, while the West Coast faces a massive drought fueling dozens of wildfires. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78916933","title":"Millions across nation face extreme weather conditions","url":"/WNT/video/millions-nation-face-extreme-weather-conditions-78916933"}