Transcript for Millions spend Mother’s Day indoors amid severe weather threats

Millions of Americans are spending time indoors this mother's day, from Texas to Tennessee there are threats of severe weather. The dangerous storms first hit the middle of the country. This was the view in Salina, Kansas Saturday evening. The region hit with strong winds and large hail. Mking travel difficult. Rob Marciano joins us now. What can we expect? Reporter: Well, it's the big system, the front side of it is bringing a cold rain in the northeast. But a huge swath of severe thunderstorm watches. From Texas all the way to little Rock and western Tennessee. The next couple of hours will be and the cold rain across the great Lakes, Pennsylvania, new York, and the northeast. That continues overnight tonight, then winds down tomorrow. And our first named storm of the hurricane season. It will weaken as it heads towards the west. Rob, thank you. And now to the search for

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.