Millions traveling for Memorial Day weekend

More
The Transportation Security Administration reported nearly 2 million people moving through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Friday.
2:56 | 05/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions traveling for Memorial Day weekend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:56","description":"The Transportation Security Administration reported nearly 2 million people moving through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Friday. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77984049","title":"Millions traveling for Memorial Day weekend","url":"/WNT/video/millions-traveling-memorial-day-weekend-77984049"}