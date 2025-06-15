Minnesota shootings are the latest attacks on lawmakers and political appointees

Experts say while the attacks aren't new, the concentration of them is. Elected officials on both sides of the aisle are concerned about the rise in violent attacks.

June 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live