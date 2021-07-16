Misinformation around COVID-19, vaccines an ‘urgent threat,’ surgeon general says

More
Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, called on social media companies and politicians to take more responsibility, saying misinformation threatens the nation’s health.
5:36 | 07/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Misinformation around COVID-19, vaccines an ‘urgent threat,’ surgeon general says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:36","description":"Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, called on social media companies and politicians to take more responsibility, saying misinformation threatens the nation’s health. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78876053","title":"Misinformation around COVID-19, vaccines an ‘urgent threat,’ surgeon general says","url":"/WNT/video/misinformation-covid-19-vaccines-urgent-threat-surgeon-general-78876053"}