Missing Arizona teen found safe after 4 years

A 14-year-old Arizona girl who mysteriously went missing in 2019 has been found "safe, happy and healthy" in Montana, authorities said.

July 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live