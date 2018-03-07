Missing Nebraska man found in cornfield

More
Pilots had a chance at finding the man by using an NSP575 helicopter, which has a thermal vision camera.
0:20 | 07/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing Nebraska man found in cornfield

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56351623,"title":"Missing Nebraska man found in cornfield","duration":"0:20","description":"Pilots had a chance at finding the man by using an NSP575 helicopter, which has a thermal vision camera.","url":"/WNT/video/missing-nebraska-man-found-cornfield-56351623","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.