Transcript for Missing 4-year-old has had multiple brain surgeries, requires constant care

There is a desperate search tonight for a missing 4-year-old girl in Houston. Volunteers are now joining Houston police at this hour, looking for Malia Davis, who needs special medical care. Her step-father says she was abducted by three men in a pickup truck after he says they were targeted on the highway. ABC's Maggie Rulli is in Texas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the search for 4-year-old Malia Davis intense giving outside Houston. I just want to find her. I just want to find her. Reporter: She also requires constant care after multiple brain surgeries. Her step-father, Darion Vence, says he was driving with Malia and her 2-year-old half-brother to pick up her mother at the airport when he stopped to check a tire. He says that's when a blue pickup similar to this one pulled up. Two hispanic males get out. One of them makes a comment saying that Maleah looks very nice, very sweet. The other male hits Darion in the head. Reporter: He says he was beaten unconscious, waking up on the side of this highway nearly 24 hours later on Saturday night. His 2-year-old with him. But his car and Maleah gone. We'd love for the public to help us so we can fill in the blanks in this story. Reporter: David, Malia was reportedly removed from her family's hope last August amid allegations of physical abuse. David, the family was later cleared. David? Maggie, thank you. And next this evening, new

