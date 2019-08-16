Firefighters responding to St. Louis apartment fire save 4 children left alone inside

Firefighters responding to the blaze discovered the children, three of whom were in cardiac arrest, and saved them by performing CPR on the street.
0:17 | 08/16/19

Time now for index you know her road fire rescue inside of a Saint Louis apartment. Firefighters responding to the blaze when they discover for children under the age of four inside that apartment alone. Three in cardiac arrest first responders performing CPR in the street all for now in stable condition at the hospital.

