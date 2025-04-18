Missouri teen arrested for alleged arson at Kansas City Tesla dealership, FBI says

Federal authorities arrested a 19-year-old college student for allegedly firebombing a Tesla dealership in Kansas City, Missouri, while home on spring break.

April 18, 2025

