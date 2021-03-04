Transcript for MLB faces fallout after moving All-Star Game out of Georgia due to new voting law

Now, to the fallout from major league baseball's decision to move the all-star game and the draft out of Georgia in the wake of their new election law. Republican governor Brian Kemp firing back, telling his supporters cancel culture is coming for your business. But major companies taking notice of the Georgia law and eyeing other states, as well, considering similar measures. Here's ABC's elwyn Lopez from Georgia. Reporter: Tonight, Georgia's governor blasting major league baseball's decision to pull this season's all-star game and draft out of the state. Georgians and all Americans should know what this decision means. It means cancel culture and partisan activists are coming for your business. Reporter: In a statement, the MLB commissioner saying their move is "The best way to demonstrate our values as a this after Georgia Republicans passed and signed into law sweeping changes to the state's election rules. Proponents say the new law strengthens election security. But critics say it suppresses the vote. Former president Barack Obama supporting the league, invoking a late braves icon, tweeting, "There's no better way for America's pastime to honor the great hank Aaron, who always led by example." Atlanta's democratic mayor telling CNN she understands baseball's decision, but she worries about the economic backlash from the law. It is going to impact millions of Georgians' employment, small businesses, our corporations. And it's very unfortunate. Reporter: The league's move could be seen as a warning to other states considering changes to their voting laws, like Texas. American airlines and Dell already opposing proposed bills there. Here in Georgia, governor Kemp digging in. I will not be backing down from this fight. Reporter: And whit, Cobb county travel and tourism officials tell me they estimate the economic loss from the all-star game's relocation could top more than $100 million. Whit? Elwyn Lopez, thank you.

