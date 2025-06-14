MN lawmaker and spouse gunned down in 'politically motivated' assassination

Police say 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter killed former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and wounded State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

June 14, 2025

