Mom ran for tissues after watching her baby take her first steps on a livestream

Lauren Pontiff received a message from her daughter's daycare requesting her to check the recorded livestream of the special moment when her 12-month-old daughter, Lilly Kate, took her first steps.

February 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live