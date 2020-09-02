Transcript for Moments away from film’s biggest night, the Oscars

Hollywood. The oscars just moments away. The red carpet rolled out where the stars have started to the flash bulbs are fires. What are the biggest story lines? Ginger zee is there tonight. Reporter: Glamour and glitz on the red carpets. The oscars will be hostless, but star studded. Brad Pitt for best supporting actor in "Once upon a time in Hollywood." You know you're kind of pretty for a stuntman. That's what they tell me. Reporter: Renee zellweger for her performance as Judy Garland and Laura Dern playing a divorced lawyer in "Marriage The idea of a good father was invented 30 years ago. Reporter: No female directors making the cut drove home last night at the indy awards. Give them the job. Reporter: Cynthia erivio is up for her role in "Harriet." Can you introduce me as joker? Reporter: Joaquin Phoenix looking for his first win for his performance in "Joker" which is the most nominated film. Sam memendes' "1917" is favored to win best picture. Many are betting on "Parasite," though, to win best picture. It's going to be a great night. Ginger zee joins us now. Ginger, we have to ask you about the forecast. Crews are getting ready for a wet night. Reporter: The excitement is high. It's been raining so hard and the plastic cover over us has been leaking. We're waiting for a water fall. More heavy rain coming. It will be a fun night. Ginger, thank you. Stay tuned here for all the Oscar excitement beginning at 8:00 eastern. Much more ahead on "World news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.