Mon, Dec 18, 2023

Hamas releases new video of 3 hostages pleading for their release; Storm knocks out power to 700,000; Security scare as Biden leaves campaign headquarters

December 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live