Monday, August 30, 2021

More
America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later; Desperate search for survivors after powerful Hurricane Ida; Education Department opens investigation into ban of mask mandates
21:40 | 08/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Monday, August 30, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"21:40","description":"America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later; Desperate search for survivors after powerful Hurricane Ida; Education Department opens investigation into ban of mask mandates","mediaType":"fep","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79736803","title":"Monday, August 30, 2021","url":"/WNT/video/monday-august-30-2021-79736803"}