Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Monday, December 21, 2020
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"Biden receives Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine; Congress passes 2nd COVID-19 relief bill, money before new year; ‘World News Tonight’ shares gift ideas that are made in America","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74854944","title":"Monday, December 21, 2020","url":"/WNT/video/monday-december-21-2020-74854944"}