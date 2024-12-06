Mother of American journalist missing in Syria says he's alive

Austin Tice was kidnapped at a checkpoint in a contested area west of Damascus in 2012. His mother said a "significant source" confirmed her son is alive and being treated well.

December 6, 2024

