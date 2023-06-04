Mother leaves 2 kids in car that caught fire while allegedly shoplifting: Police

Alicia Moore was charged after allegedly leaving her two children in the car when it caught fire, police said. The children were taken to the hospital with first-degree burns, police said.

June 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live