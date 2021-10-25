Moves to vacate convictions of 2 men found guilty in assassination of Malcom X

Nearly 57 years after the assassination of Civil Rights leader Malcom X, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is moving to vacate the convictions of two of the men convicted as accomplices.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live