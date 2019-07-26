Mueller testimony sparks new calls for impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected calls for impeaching President Donald Trump, even as three more Democrats have come out in favor of it.
2:17 | 07/26/19

Mueller testimony sparks new calls for impeachment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

