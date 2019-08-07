Multi-millionaire accused of sex trafficking is arrested at NJ airport: Sources

Jeffrey Epstein, a registered sex offender, will likely face charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking of minor girls in New York and Florida, sources say.
3:00 | 07/08/19

