Multiple fire departments battle large brush fire on Cape Cod, Massachusetts

What started as a controlled burn at Joint Base Cape Cod has exploded into a major brush fire in Sandwich, Massachusetts.

May 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live