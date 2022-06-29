Murdaugh indicted for murders of wife and son

Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent South Carolina attorney who is in jail facing dozens of charges, has been indicted in the murders of his wife and 22-year-old son.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live