Musk announces possible new political party

Billionaire Elon Musk says he's starting a new political party after slamming President Trump's massive tax cut and spending bill.

July 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live