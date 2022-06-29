Musk responds to Twitter’s threat to sue him

Twitter threatened to sue Elon Musk for pulling out of the deal to buy the company. Musk claims Twitter would not disclose information he wanted about bots and spam accounts.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live