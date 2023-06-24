Mutiny in Russian military halted

The head of a mercenary group declared an armed rebellion after he claimed Russia's war in Ukraine was based on lies, then threatened to march on Moscow before abruptly calling it off.

June 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live