Mysterious sighting during American Airlines flight to Phoenix

The pilot reported to air traffic control a “long, cylindrical” object flying over the plane at about 37,000 feet. The FAA said air traffic controllers didn’t see it on radar.
0:17 | 02/25/21

Transcript for Mysterious sighting during American Airlines flight to Phoenix

