Transcript for Nancy Pelosi hints at impeachment amid Trump whistleblower flap

And of course, this phone call is under scrutiny because of that whistleblower who came forward, and tonight, house speaker Nancy Pelosi already under growing pressure to move forward with impeachment, she is now issuing an ultimatum to the trump white house. Release the whistleblower's complaint by Thursday or face, quote, a new level of investigation. What does that now mean? Here's Mary Bruce on the hill. Reporter: If the trump administration doesn't hand over the whistleblower complaint by Thursday, speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi is now hinting at impeachment, warning, "They will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation." Now, even Democrats who have resisted calls to impeach say they may have little choice. He may force us to go down this road. And we may very well have crossed the rubicon here. Reporter: The inspector general determined the whistleblower complaint was "Credible" and of "Urgent concern." But on Twitter today, the president questioned the whistleblower's patriotism, asking, "Is he on our country's side? Where does he come from?" For some Democrats, impeachment is long overdue. Congresswoman Alexandria ocasio-cortez tweeting, "The bigger national scandal isn't the president's lawbreaking behavior. It is the democratic party's refusal to impeach him for it." While Republican leaders? Largely silent. One exception -- senator Mitt Romney, tweeting, "If the president asked or pressured Ukraine's president to investigate his political rival, it would be troubling in the extreme." And tonight, saying the trump administration should hand over the whistleblower complaint. And if they don't? That will be up to the house to decide how to proceed. And Mary, all eyes have been on speaker Pelosi when it comes to impeachment. You've reported here she's called for restraint, saying, follow the facts but, this sounded like an escalation from the speaker. Reporter: Well, David, the speaker has been walking this very fine line here for months, but now we are seeing a notable shift. And the speaker didn't even mention the word impeachment, but David, she didn't have to. It is clear she is suggesting this is now a possibility. David? Mary Bruce, thank you. We are also following

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.