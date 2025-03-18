NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore splash down back on earth

Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Tuesday after spending nine months at the International Space Station, which was initially intended to be a weeklong assignment.

March 18, 2025

