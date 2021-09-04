NASA 2 days away from historic Mars flight

More
“Ingenuity” is set to become the first helicopter to fly on another planet.
0:14 | 04/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA 2 days away from historic Mars flight
And NASA's historic flight on Mars this Sunday engineer Lisa to become the first helicopter to fly on another planet. Before pound shopper brought to mark by the NASA rover perseverance set to fly for about forty seconds ten feet above the surface snapping images while in the year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"“Ingenuity” is set to become the first helicopter to fly on another planet. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76984659","title":"NASA 2 days away from historic Mars flight ","url":"/WNT/video/nasa-days-historic-mars-flight-76984659"}