NASA helicopter makes 2nd flight on Mars

Ingenuity flew for 52 seconds about 16 feet above the surface on its second flight on Mars, meanwhile the Perseverance rover converted carbon dioxide to breathable oxygen.
0:14 | 04/23/21

