NASCAR driver involved in crash leaves hospital

More
Ryan Newman's car was seen sailing through the air and skidding across the finish line in a horrific accident at the Daytona 500.
1:19 | 02/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASCAR driver involved in crash leaves hospital

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:19","description":"Ryan Newman's car was seen sailing through the air and skidding across the finish line in a horrific accident at the Daytona 500.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69081835","title":"NASCAR driver involved in crash leaves hospital","url":"/WNT/video/nascar-driver-involved-crash-leaves-hospital-69081835"}