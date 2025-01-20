Nation honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

The nation is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, as his teachings continue to inspire equality nearly 60 years after his death.

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live