Transcript for Nationwide US Customs computer system malfunction causes airport chaos

Next to the nationwide chaos after the failure of U.S. Customs computers at airports across the country, the images coming in. Passengers standing in long lines at New York's JFK. The terminal packed with people at dulles airport in Washington. Scenes like these in Dallas, L.A., San Francisco, and other airports as well. David Kerley is at Reagan airport in the capital. Reporter: Long lines on a Friday evening. The airport is wild, it's just nuts. Reporter: The customs service apparently suffering a computer malfunction. New York's JFK, the first to report what became a nationwide problem. Everybody is pushing and shoving, it got a little crazy. Reporter: Customs and border protection called it a temporary outage, but added it is still processing international travelers using alternative procedures. Admitting some lines are long at the largest airports. David, we saw the long lines in your report. Now we're hearing systems are starting to come back online? Reporter: That's what they're telling us, systems are up and they're processing passengers. It will be take a while to deal with the backlog. A year and a half ago, the system was down for about two hours as well, interrupting international travel. Tom? David, thank you. Now to the manhunt here in New York City after a bomb scare

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.