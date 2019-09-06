Transcript for Navigation systems error causes over 900 flight cancellations

Time now for our "Index." And problems at the nation's airports. The FAA saying some regional jet satellite navigation systems are reporting error messages, possibly due to a software update. Carriers affected include skywest, Mesa, psa, gojet, and endeavor. Flightaware reporting more than 900 cancellations in this country, including dozens of united express and delta regional flights. Overseas flights also being affected. And we're learning more about a deadly plane crash on New York's Long Island. Investigators say two people were killed when a single engine six-seater plunged down into a field on a family farm. That plane was headed for Massachusetts. A dog onboard did survive. The cause of the crash is under investigation. And the images coming in from overseas. The towering ash cloud shooting thousands of feet into the air. The mount sinabung volcano erupting in western Indonesia. No injuries reported, but officials urging residents living nearby to use masks when the ash rains down. And the tragic development tonight in the search for that beloved police chief lost in gulf waters off Texas. Coast guard officials in Houston ending the search for Chris reed. His body recovered not far from where he was went overboard. His fishing boat was hit by the wake from a passing vessel. His wife, who was with him, made the call to 911.

