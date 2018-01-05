Transcript for In Nebraska, severe weather brings dust storms and golf ball-size hail

tonight to the severe weather. A tornado watch in three states, and it comes after a blinding dust storm. This is from I-80 in Nebraska, nearly 20 vehicles involved in an accident. Golf ball-sized hail bouncing off the pavement in Nebraska. The severe threat even wider tomorrow, as summer-like temperatures finally arrive across the east. Let's get to rob Marciano, tracking it all for us again tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hey, David. Been quiet so far for tornados. May 1st, already confirmed tornadoes on the ground. Right now, we have tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings within this tornado watch box. That's in effect until 10:00 tonight from dodge city up through Lincoln, Nebraska. They will probably continue after midnight, in through Wisconsin and Iowa. A lumbering system, so, tomorrow, we kind of reset, the same areas will see the same systems. Damaing winds, strong hail. Stretching to Chicago by the time Thursday comes across. 20 degrees above Normal. Nearing 90 in D.C. Way cooler from Normal to way above Normal. A lot of folks have been waiting for this. Rob, thank you. We turn overseas tonight, and to dramatic pictures, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.