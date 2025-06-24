Netanyahu echoes Trump claiming Iran’s nuke threat destroyed

Sources tell ABC News it’s too early to declare the U.S. and Israeli missions successful.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live