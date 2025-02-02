Netanyahu to meet with Trump over ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Washington, D.C., for a meeting with President Trump. ABC News' Britt Clennett reports from Tel Aviv.

February 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live