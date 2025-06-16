Netanyahu says he's not ruling out taking out Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

"We're doing what we need to do," Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu tells Jon Karl about the possibility of taking out Iran's Supreme Leader while discussing the conflict with Iran.

June 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live