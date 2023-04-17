Netflix apologizes over 'Love Is Blind' streaming delay

Fans of Netflix's "Love Is Blind" were outraged when technical problems delayed a live special of the popular dating show Sunday night.

April 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live